A multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday sent four people to the hospital, fire rescue said.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the intersection of West Broward Boulevard and Seventh Avenue was shut down due to the crash.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Fire Rescue said the four victims were transported to the Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes until crews clear the scene.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story.