Police chase of car linked to kidnapping ends in rollover crash in Fort Lauderdale

Four suspects were taken into custody after a police chase of a vehicle linked to a kidnapping investigation ended in a rollover crash and a foot pursuit in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The incident began around 3:30 p.m. when Fort Lauderdale Police said officers spotted a vehicle in the 3100 block of Davie Boulevard.

The vehicle was linked to a kidnapping investigation in Miami and a stolen vehicle investigation in Plantation, officials said.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but it fled, and a pursuit ensued, officials said.

The vehicle ended up crashing into another car in the area of Southwest 3rd Street and Southwest 27th Terrace.

Footage from the scene showed a dark-colored SUV on its side on a grassy area and up against a house. Nearby, a white sedan that appeared to have crashed into two parked cars had front-end damage.

Police said four suspects bailed out of the vehicle but were found a short time later.

All four were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car involved was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

