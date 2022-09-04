4 Injured in Shooting at High School Sporting Event in Lauderdale Lakes

After shots were fired during a sporting event at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes, injuring three people, investigators have located a fourth victim.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the two male juveniles and two male adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday about a shooting during a little league game held at Boyd Anderson High School.

BSO district deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene and deputies initially located three teens suffering from gunshot wounds. The teens were transported to a nearby hospital, according to BSO.

"I thought it was fireworks because they had been popping fireworks all weekend, but then police and sirens were coming back and forth," said Anthaney Harris, a parent and community member.

BSO Violent Crimes and Crime Scene unit detectives were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities told NBC 6 that all the victims are expected to survive.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.