Flight Instructor, Student Among Those Killed After 2 Small Planes Collide in Florida

Four people, including a flight instructor and student, have died after two small planes collided and crashed in central Florida Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened at Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, not far from Winter Haven Regional Airport.

The Polk Country Sheriff identified those killed as Faith Irene Baker, 24, of Winter Haven, and 19-year-old Zachary Jean Mace, 19, also of Winter Haven, who were flying a Cherokee Piper 161. Baker was a pilot and flight instructor at Sunrise Aviation and Mace was a student at Polk State College.

“Our Polk State College family is devastated by this tragedy,” Polk State President Angela Garcia Falconetti said. “We extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues.”

Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, of Pennsylvania, was inside a Piper 3-3 Cub when he was killed. Officials were still working to confirm the identity of a fourth person inside that small plane.

"My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who were killed in today's crash," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "The NTSB and FAA will be investigating the cause and circumstances of the collision. Please keep the families in your prayers during this difficult and stressful time."

Winter Haven Police officials said they responded to the scene along with the Polk County Sheriff's Office and fire rescue crews.

The area was being searched by boat and by air.

Footage showed the wreckage of at least one of the planes in a shallow part of the lake.

No other information was immediately known.

