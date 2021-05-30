4 Killed in North Lauderdale Crash Saturday

Four people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in North Lauderdale Saturday afternoon, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

According to investigators, at approximately 3:28 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue was driving westbound on Bailey Road approaching the intersection of Rock Island Road.

At the same time, the driver of a 2013 Toyota Camry was driving eastbound on Bailey Road, attempting to turn and head north on Rock Island Road.

A witness told detectives that the driver of the Rogue was speeding and ran a red light.

The Rogue struck the front passenger side of the Camry, causing the Rogue to rotate and slide across the road. The car then went onto the sidewalk and collided with a concrete wall.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene and extricated the four occupants of the Rogue. Three of the occupants were pronounced dead on scene. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue airlifted the fourth occupant to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Paramedics transported the driver of the Camry to a nearby hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators consider excessive speed by the driver of the Rogue to be a contributing factor to this crash, but they are continuing their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.