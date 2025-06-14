Father's Day is this Sunday, and if you're struggling to figure out how to celebrate a dad who says he's "OK with anything," we've got some ideas for you.

Check out these free, public events you can attend with the whole family in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Western Father’s Day Celebration in Coconut Grove

When and where: Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. in the Coconut Grove Business District

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Fathers and father-figures are invited to this event on Fuller Street's "Gather in the Grove" area, "where attendees can enjoy live country music performances throughout the evening." Hit a pop-up barbershop, listen to music or enjoy kid-friendly activities.

One lucky dad will win "Dad of the Year," a distinction that comes with plenty of goodies including premium cigars, local craft beers, burgers and more.

Go here for more information.

Salsa para Papá: Father's Day

When and where: Sunday from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at The Doral Yard

If you are or you've got a dancer dad, then this might be the spot for you.

The band Cortadito will be playing while you dance, eat and drink with the whole family.

Admission is free, but tables are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Go here for more information.

Father's Day Market At Marina Village

When and where: Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Marina Village Fort Lauderdale Beach

Local businesses will be displaying all sorts of goodies for purchase at this Father's Day market, including boating clubs, fishing gear, sneakers and more.

Drink specials are also on the menu the whole weekend.

Go here for more information.

Father's Day Celebration at Macy's Westland

When and where: Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at Macy's Westland

The mall is inviting you to participate in "a variety of engaging experiences" for Father's Day, including "live music, interactive activities and thoughtful touches that honor dads."

"Explore a cigar rolling experience, try your hand at domino painting or attend a fragrance masterclass. For a sweet treat, visit the coffee cart for fresh cafecito, or head to the kids' department for a DIY Father’s Day card-making station where little ones can create something personal," the website reads.

Go here for more information.