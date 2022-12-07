Miami-Dade County

4 Mail Theft Suspects in Custody After Chase, Rollover Crash in SW Miami-Dade: Police

The crash happened in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 145th Street

Four suspects accused of stealing mail were taken into custody after a chase and rollover crash in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said.

The crash happened in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 145th Street.

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle completely flipped over after crashing through a wall at a home.

Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed four people were in the vehicle and were suspects in mail thefts.

Police said before that crash, the suspects' vehicle had crashed into a white Toyota Corolla, but there were no injuries.

No other information was immediately known.

