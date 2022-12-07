4 Mail Theft Suspects in Custody After Chase, Rollover Crash in SW Miami-Dade: Police

Four suspects accused of stealing mail were taken into custody after a chase and rollover crash in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said.

The crash happened in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 145th Street.

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle completely flipped over after crashing through a wall at a home.

Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed four people were in the vehicle and were suspects in mail thefts.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police said before that crash, the suspects' vehicle had crashed into a white Toyota Corolla, but there were no injuries.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.