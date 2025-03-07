4 men arrested after massive gas theft operation busted in Broward: BSO

Four men are facing charges after authorities uncovered a large-scale fuel theft operation that targeted gas stations across Broward County.

The group, who's accused of siphoning large amounts of diesel fuel from the stations, was busted after an investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team and the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

BSO officials said they received information Tuesday that the group was active at a Wawa station at 1675 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park.

Detectives watched as a Honda Odyssey that was parked directly above an underground fuel cap was actively siphoning fuel through a hose, while a Ford Expedition and a Ford Transit van acted as feeder vehicles for the stolen fuel, officials said.

A short time later, the Honda Odyssey and the Ford Expedition traveled to the Chevron gas station at 3099 West Oakland Park Boulevard, where three suspects were taken into custody.

The fourth suspect was taken into custody in the Ford Transit van near the Wawa gas station.

Detectives discovered the vehicles were all retrofitted with enormous tanks, many of which were filled with fuel.

The fuel was extracted from underground tanks and loaded into 1,000 gallon fuel tanks inside the Ford Transit van, officials said.

The four men arrested include 34-year-old Noel Gonzalez Gonzalez and 63-year-old Eusebio Noel Gonzalez Claro, both of Miami, 36-year-old Blas Junior Duran, of Homestead, and 42-year-old Orlando Diaz Cordero, of Tampa.

They face charges that include retail fuel theft, unlawful conveyance of fuel and grand theft.