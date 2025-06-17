4 Miami officers suspended pending investigation: Chief

Four Miami officers have been suspended pending an investigation, Police Chief Manny Morales confirmed on Tuesday, the details of which he would not disclose.

The officers have been relieved of duty and are suspended with pay, Morales said.

The officers are "individuals that took actions that betray the badge, that are not acting within guidance and policies and procedures of the Miami Police Department," according to Morales.

He would not confirm their names, ranks or alleged offenses, saying the investigation was pending.

"As chief of the Miami Police Department it is my job to hold the integrity of this department, and I will do everything in my power to make sure that the community understands that each and every member of the police department is expected to ask with the highest of integrity," Morales said.

