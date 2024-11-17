4 people, dog rescued after fire at Hialeah apartment

Four people and a dog were rescued after a fire at an apartment Saturday in Hialeah, fire officials said.

Hialeah Fire crews responded to the fire at 460 East 23rd Street.

Hialeah Police officers helped rescue a victim and started CPR on them, and brought down some of the fire with an extinguisher, fire officials said.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and rescued four people and a dog.

Two of the victims were transported to a trauma center and the other two were taken to local hospitals. Pictures showed firefighters giving the dog oxygen.

The victims' conditions were not disclosed. The cause of the fire was under investigation.