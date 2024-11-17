Hialeah

4 people, dog rescued after fire at Hialeah apartment

Pictures showed firefighters giving the dog oxygen.

By NBC6

Four people and a dog were rescued after a fire at an apartment Saturday in Hialeah, fire officials said.

Hialeah Fire crews responded to the fire at 460 East 23rd Street.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Hialeah Police officers helped rescue a victim and started CPR on them, and brought down some of the fire with an extinguisher, fire officials said.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and rescued four people and a dog.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Two of the victims were transported to a trauma center and the other two were taken to local hospitals. Pictures showed firefighters giving the dog oxygen.

The victims' conditions were not disclosed. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Hialeah
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us