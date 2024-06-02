Miami-Dade County

4 people found dead in SW Miami-Dade home, family says

Miami-Dade Police swarmed the home on Southwest 147th Court but officials haven't confirmed what was found

By Kim Wynne

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a family member said four people were found dead inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday.

Miami-Dade Police swarmed the home on Southwest 147th Court in Kendale Lakes but officials haven't confirmed what was found.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

But a family member told NBC6 that the victims found inside were his 85-year-old stepmother and her ex-husband, along with the stepmother's son and wife.

The stepson said he had been trying to get in touch with his stepmother for the past three to four days but wasn't getting a response.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

So he said around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday he went to check on her and found the four people dead inside.

He said he doesn't know how they died.

No other information was immediately available.

Local

Broward County 2 hours ago

Badly burned body found by firefighters battling brush fire in Pompano Beach

Florida 2 hours ago

Meet the 7 Florida women on Forbes' ‘Richest Self-Made Women' list

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us