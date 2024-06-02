4 people found dead in SW Miami-Dade home, family says

Police are investigating after a family member said four people were found dead inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday.

Miami-Dade Police swarmed the home on Southwest 147th Court in Kendale Lakes but officials haven't confirmed what was found.

But a family member told NBC6 that the victims found inside were his 85-year-old stepmother and her ex-husband, along with the stepmother's son and wife.

The stepson said he had been trying to get in touch with his stepmother for the past three to four days but wasn't getting a response.

So he said around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday he went to check on her and found the four people dead inside.

He said he doesn't know how they died.

No other information was immediately available.

