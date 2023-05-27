4 People Hospitalized After Rollover Crash on I-75

Four people were hospitalized Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed and rolled over along I-75, officials said.

According to authorities, just after 9 a.m. Saturday, Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash and rollover near Mile Marker 27 on Interstate 75 near East Toll Plaza.

A 27-year-old male was transported by Air Rescue to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale with life-threatening traumatic injuries and a 60-year-old male was also transported to Broward Health with serious traumatic injuries.

Two other victims, a 58-year-old male and a 60-year-old female were transported by ground to Cleveland Clinic Hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or the status of their condition. They also have not released any additional details on what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.