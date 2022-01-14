4 People in Custody After Turnpike Chase in Miami-Dade Caught on Camera

An early morning car chase along Florida’s Turnpike in Miami-Dade County led to a wild ending caught on camera and four people taken into custody.
Miami-Dade Police were attempting to stop a silver Toyota sedan believed to be involved in a burglary around 4 a.m. near Northwest 12th Street when the driver refused and attempted to flee.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers got involved and performed a PIT maneuver near Northwest 74th Street shortly afterward, according to the agency.
All four men inside the vehicle were taken into custody, but FHP and Miami-Dade Police have not said what charges they may face.
Local
No injuries were reported, and the roadway reopened to drivers shortly after.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.