4 People in Custody After Turnpike Chase in Miami-Dade Caught on Camera

An early morning car chase along Florida’s Turnpike in Miami-Dade County led to a wild ending caught on camera and four people taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Police were attempting to stop a silver Toyota sedan believed to be involved in a burglary around 4 a.m. near Northwest 12th Street when the driver refused and attempted to flee.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers got involved and performed a PIT maneuver near Northwest 74th Street shortly afterward, according to the agency.

All four men inside the vehicle were taken into custody, but FHP and Miami-Dade Police have not said what charges they may face.

No injuries were reported, and the roadway reopened to drivers shortly after.