4 Injured, 2 Hospitalized After Mobile Home Fire in Hialeah Gardens

Two people were hospitalized and two others were injured after an early morning fire at a mobile home park in Hialeah Gardens Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the fire broke out just after midnight at a trailer home in the 12400 block of West Okeechobee Road.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, and the fire had spread to another nearby home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

Two victims were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated for burns, while two other people were treated at the scene.

"We just saw everything burnt on the floor," one neighbor said. "It was scary."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The mobile home park is the same one where a man was displaced last Saturday following a fire in his home.