Palm Beach County

4 people killed, 2 injured in fiery 2-car crash near Delray Beach

By NBC6

Four people were killed and two others were injured in a fiery two-car crash near Delray Beach Monday night.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the 17900 block of South Military Trail, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office officials said a speeding vehicle collided with another vehicle that was making a left turn into the Polo Club Shops.

The turning vehicle was sent crashing into a concrete utility pole while the speeding car's engine compartment became engulfed in flames.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Four people who were in the car that was making the turn were pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

Two people in the speeding car were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officials haven't released the identities of anyone involved.

Local

6 to Know 5 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Broward County Public Schools 8 mins ago

BCPS board member Brenda Fam resigns

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us