4 people killed, 2 injured in fiery 2-car crash near Delray Beach

Four people were killed and two others were injured in a fiery two-car crash near Delray Beach Monday night.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the 17900 block of South Military Trail, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office officials said a speeding vehicle collided with another vehicle that was making a left turn into the Polo Club Shops.

The turning vehicle was sent crashing into a concrete utility pole while the speeding car's engine compartment became engulfed in flames.

Four people who were in the car that was making the turn were pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

Two people in the speeding car were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officials haven't released the identities of anyone involved.

The crash remains under investigation.