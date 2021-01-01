4 People Killed, 3 Teens Hospitalized After Early Morning Crash in West Miami

An early morning New Year’s Day car crash killed four people on a Miami-Dade roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash took place around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Flagler Street and Northwest 79th Avenue.

In a statement, FHP said a Hyundai Elantra was attempting to turn left onto Flagler St. when it was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Four people inside the Hyundai, identified as one woman and three men, died at the scene. Their names have not been released at this time.

Three people inside the Tahoe, identified as three 16-year-old males, were transported to Kendall Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

FHP troopers are investigating if alcohol, drugs or speed played a factor in the crash. Officials did say the Hyundai had a blinking red light when it made its turn while the Tahoe had a blinking yellow light at the time of the crash.