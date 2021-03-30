Fort Lauderdale

4 People Rescued After Boat Capsizes in Ocean Off Fort Lauderdale

Three adults and one minor were on the small boat when it overturned, officials said

Four people were rescued after the small boat they were on capsized in the ocean off Fort Lauderdale Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said three adults and one minor were on the boat when it overturned.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard and Fort Lauderdale Police assisted Fire Rescue workers in rescuing all four people.

One man who took in too much water was taken to Broward General Medical Center, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

