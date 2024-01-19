4 people wanted in connection with man's kidnapping and murder in Doral

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrests of four people wanted for a November kidnapping, murder and home invasion in northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said Julio Cesar Hernandez, Yorvi Jose Arenas Lezama, Yordalys Henriquez and Yoleidy Ilarraza are wanted in connection with Jose Luis Sanchez Valera's murder.

An arrest warrant said Valera left his home Nov. 27 to meet a woman at La Quinta Inn Hotel and Suites on Northwest 42nd Avenue in Miami. A few hours later, he walked out of the hotel room with two women.

Nearly two months after a Doral man was kidnapped and murdered and had his apartment ransacked by armed home invaders, one of the suspects allegedly responsible has been arrested. NBC6's Christian Colón reports

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The warrant said surveillance video shows Valera get in his SUV, and three people get out of another car and force Valera to the backseat. Both cars drive off.

Police said after the kidnapping, two men walked into Valera's Doral apartment with a gun, demanded jewelry from Valera's roommate and stole a safe.

Valera's family shared Ring video with NBC6. Not too long after the home invasion robbery, Doral Police show up.

Later that morning, Miami-Dade Police said they found Valera in his 4Runner at Northwest 28th Street and 37th Avenue. He was dead in the backseat, his hands and feet bound with tape.

Earlier this week, nearly two months after the murder, police arrested Yurmin Smith Salazar Maita.

"It appears they have data that links him to where the victim was kidnapped and later found deceased,” a judge said in court.

Detectives said cellphone data put Salazar Maita at the hotel, the victim's home and where his body was found. They said his fingerprint was also found on the victim's SUV door.

The arrest warrant said Valera's roommate told detectives that during the home invasion, one of the suspects told him they were from "Tren De Aragua," a violent Venezuelan street gang currently operating in the United States, according to the FBI.

Valera's brother told Telemundo 51 that the family wants justice.

Salazar Maita was denied bond.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.