4 rules to follow if you plan to be on a boat this 4th of July

The 4th of July is when many South Floridians plan to celebrate on boats; however, with more people on the water -- it increases the risk of accidents.

NBC6 has compiled a list of important boating safety reminders, as the holiday is often the busiest and deadliest time of the boating season, according to the American Boating Association.

The following rules can also be found on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website.

Boat needs to be registered

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

All vessels, except for those that are non-motor-powered less than 16 feet long, need to be registered through your local Tax Collector's Office.

That Certificate of Registration must also be on your boat while its in use and available for inspection by a law enforcement officer, if necessary.

Boat operator must have credentials and be sober

Anyone born on or after January 1, 1988 who operates a vessel powered by 10 horsepower or more must pass an approved boater safety course and have a photographic identification and a boating safety education identification card issued by the FWC.

Your boat operator also must be completely sober, as it is violation of Florida law to operate any vessel while impaired by alcohol or other drugs, FWC said.

"Alcohol remains the leading contributing factor in recreational boating death and is a major factor in incidents on the water," FWC Officer George Reynaud said during a news conference on Tuesday. "It is illegal to operate a recreational vessel in Florida with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher."

Safety equipment must be on board

Each boat on the water this Independence Day, and at all times, must have proper equipment. The owner or operator is responsible to carry, store, maintain and use the safety equipment required by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG.)

All vessels need a wearable personal flotation device (PFD) for each person that is approved by the USCG, according to the FWC.

If the boat you're on is 16 feet or longer, it must also have at least one USCG-approved throwable Type IV PFD. It will be needed immediately in case of a fall overboard, FWC stated.

In addition, ensure that all life jackets, fire extinguishers and navigation lights are in good working order and readily accessible.

Another important safety recommendation is being aware of the forecast before heading out, as the weather can change quickly in South Florida, a USCG officer said Tuesday.

Young children must wear lifejackets

People with young kids need to make sure they're wearing USCG-approved life vests.

Any child under 6 years old must wear a Type I, II or III personal flotation device while on a boat under 26 feet long, according to the FWC.

Find more rules and recommendations here.