4 shootings, 9 victims: Lauderhill police chief addresses distressing gun violence in city

Lauderhill's police chief is assuring the community of its safety and security after an uptick of dangerous shootings in the city over the past month.

So far in September, there have been four separate shootings in the city of Lauderhill. Nine victims in total were injured in these shootings, including three people who have died.

In a written statement Tuesday, Chief Constance Stanley said he felt compelled to address the gun violence and detail the department's measures and response to the shootings, such as license plate reader and ShotSpotter technology and active communication with the community.

"However, we acknowledge that we cannot tackle this issue in isolation. When violence of this nature occurs, the community must unite and reject such behavior. We ask our community members to join forces with us in resolving these cases," Stanley said, highlighting the police department's community events such as its explorer program and Coffee With a Cop.

The most recent shooting happened Monday night that resulted in one man's death. Just the night before, another man died and two were injured in a separate incident, another person was shot to death on a roadway days before, and on Labor Day, three people were hospitalized after gunfire at a party.

Stanley said the shootings appeared to be targeted incidents unrelated to each other and not random acts of violence.

"Our dedicated detectives are tirelessly working around the clock to apprehend those responsible for these acts and bring them to justice," he said.