4 teens in custody after Miami-Dade robbery officers shot at during pursuit: Police

Four teens were taken into custody after Miami-Dade Police officers were shot at during a pursuit late Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. when officers in the department's Robbery Intervention Detail spotted a Hyundai sedan fail to stop at a red light at Northeast 150th Street and Northeast 6th Avenue, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

The officers tried to stop the Hyundai but it fled. As the car took off, the front passenger opened fire on the officers, police said.

A pursuit ensued and ended when the Hyundai stopped at Northeast 123rd Street and Northeast 13th Avenue, where the four suspects bailed out and fled on foot, police said.

All four suspects were later taken into custody, and a gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

No officers were injured.

The suspects - a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 19-year-old - were being interviewed and are expected to face charges, officials said.

"Last night, RID officers were shot at while attempting to conduct a traffic stop. Thankfully, the officers were not injured and the four cowards are currently in custody," Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said in a statement Wednesday. "These attacks are happening too often. Let me be clear, violence against my officers will not be tolerated."

