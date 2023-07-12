4 teens in custody after robbery officer shot at during Miami-Dade pursuit: Police

Four teens were taken into custody after an officer was shot at during a pursuit in Miami-Dade late Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. when a City of Miami officer who's part of the Miami-Dade Police Department's Robbery Intervention Detail spotted a Hyundai sedan run a red light at Northeast 150th Street and Northeast 6th Avenue, officials said.

The officer, who an arrest report said was driving an unmarked police car with blue and red lights, tried to stop the Hyundai but it fled.

As the car took off, a passenger reached out of the window and opened fire on the officer, police said.

A pursuit ensued and ended when the Hyundai stopped at Northeast 123rd Street and Northeast 13th Avenue, where the four suspects bailed out and fled on foot, police said.

All four suspects - a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 19-year-old - were later taken into custody, and a gun was recovered at the scene, police said. No officers were injured.

The 19-year-old, identified as Jose Gerardo Perez, is accused of firing the gunshots at the officer and was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.

"Last night, RID officers were shot at while attempting to conduct a traffic stop. Thankfully, the officers were not injured and the four cowards are currently in custody," Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said in a statement Wednesday. "These attacks are happening too often. Let me be clear, violence against my officers will not be tolerated."

It's unknown what charges the other teens could face.

"These are young juveniles out there in the community at night, up to no good but you had our law enforcement community out there keeping our community safe," Ramirez said. "They got fired upon, they kept moving forward, took these subjects into custody so they can't harm our community again."