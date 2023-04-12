4 Tips to Stay Safe During a Tornado in South Florida

Flash flood, tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Wednesday for parts of South Florida as wet weather was bringing heavy rain to the area for a third straight day.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management issued some tips to ensure South Florida residents remain safe in the event of a tornado.

4/12: 🚨 Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms may cause damaging winds, hail & tornadoes due to a non-tropical area of low pressure moving across the FL Panhandle & Big Bend.



‼️ Residents should monitor weather alerts & seek shelter immediately if a tornado warning is issued. pic.twitter.com/YdtOOZXqYe — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 12, 2023

Firstly, know your area's tonado risk and the signs of a tornado.

Residents should have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

Next, identify and practice going to a safe shelter where you have plenty of food and supplies.

And lastly, stay in an interior room away from windows and doors.