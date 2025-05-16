4 women sought for stealing $970 of baby formula from North Lauderdale Publix: BSO

The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for four women they say were caught on surveillance video stealing baby formula from a Publix in North Lauderdale.

It happened at around 9:35 p.m. on March 25 at the Publix at 8140 West McNab Road.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The footage first shows the women walking into the store. One stops to take a selfie, and another has a child in her arms.

Authorities said they took $970 worth of items from the shelves and put them into their bags before leaving in a dark-colored sedan.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Investigators believe the women may have committed similar crimes across Florida.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact BSO North Lauderdale District Det. Sergio Espinoza at 954-722-5800 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.