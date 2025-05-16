4 women sought for stealing $970 of baby formula from North Lauderdale Publix: BSO

The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for four women they say were caught on surveillance video stealing baby formula from a Publix in North Lauderdale.
It happened at around 9:35 p.m. on March 25 at the Publix at 8140 West McNab Road.
The footage first shows the women walking into the store. One stops to take a selfie, and another has a child in her arms.
Authorities said they took $970 worth of items from the shelves and put them into their bags before leaving in a dark-colored sedan.
Investigators believe the women may have committed similar crimes across Florida.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact BSO North Lauderdale District Det. Sergio Espinoza at 954-722-5800 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.