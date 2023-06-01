Delray Beach

4 Workers Hospitalized After Crane Collapses at Delray Beach Construction Site

Delray Beach Fire Rescue officials said rescue workers responded and rushed two men to Delray Medical Center as trauma alerts

Four workers were hospitalized after a large crane collapsed at a construction site in Delray Beach Thursday.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. at the Sunday Village site near Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue officials said rescue workers responded and rushed two men to Delray Medical Center as trauma alerts. Two others were also hospitalized.

It was unknown what caused the crane to fall.

The federal Occupational Safety & Health Administration will investigate the collapse.

