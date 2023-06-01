4 Workers Hospitalized After Crane Collapses at Delray Beach Construction Site

Four workers were hospitalized after a large crane collapsed at a construction site in Delray Beach Thursday.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. at the Sunday Village site near Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue officials said rescue workers responded and rushed two men to Delray Medical Center as trauma alerts. Two others were also hospitalized.

A large crane toppled over Thursday, injuring four workers at the Sundy Village construction site. DBFR treated and transported two patients as trauma alerts and two as BLS to @DelrayMedCenter after the 11:45 a.m. incident at Atlantic and Swinton avenues. OSHA will investigate. pic.twitter.com/clv34Bssxx — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) June 1, 2023

It was unknown what caused the crane to fall.

The federal Occupational Safety & Health Administration will investigate the collapse.