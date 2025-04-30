4-year-old accidentally shot himself in foot at Broward home: BSO

Authorities are still investigating how a 4-year-old accidentally shot himself in the foot inside a Broward home.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at a home along Northwest 27th Avenue and 6th Street in unincorporated Central Broward near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the boy was in the care of a family member when he got a hold of an unsecured weapon and shot himself in the foot.

The boy was hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury, and family members said he was expected to have surgery on Wednesday.

BSO's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting but so far, no arrets have been made.

Detectives said the family member caring for the child was not his mother or father.

The Florida Department of children and Families have also opened an investigation.

BSO officials also urged gun owners to make sure their weapons are secured in a lockbox and unloaded to prevent this kind of thing from happening.