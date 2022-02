A four-year-old was found wandering in the middle of the night in Little Havana Sunday, according to Miami Police.

Police received a call about a lost child walking alone in diapers northbound on Southwest 11th Avenue heading towards the busy Southwest 8th Street at about 4 a.m.

After units responded, police arrested a woman who lives at 821 Southwest 11th Avenue, but there has been no confirmation on whether she was the child's mother.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.