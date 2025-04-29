Broward County

4-year-old hospitalized after being shot in unincorporated Broward: BSO

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of a shooting that happened near the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

By NBC6 and Niko Clemmons

An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old child was shot in unincorporated Central Broward County on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of a shooting that happened near the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue around 2 p.m.

Once at the scene, deputies found the child who was shot.

Paramedics transported the child to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NBC6 cameras captured a vehicle with a broken window at the scene.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple deputies outside a home, which was closed off by yellow police tape.

No arrests have been made as the investigation into the shooting remains active.

This is a developing story.

