An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old child was shot in unincorporated Central Broward County on Tuesday, officials said.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of a shooting that happened near the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue around 2 p.m.
Once at the scene, deputies found the child who was shot.
Paramedics transported the child to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NBC6 cameras captured a vehicle with a broken window at the scene.
Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple deputies outside a home, which was closed off by yellow police tape.
No arrests have been made as the investigation into the shooting remains active.
Local
This is a developing story.