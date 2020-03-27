coronavirus

40 Palm Beach Deputies in Self-Quarantine After Possible Coronavirus Exposure

Three Palm Beach deputies have already tested positive for COVID-19

About 40 Palm Beach County deputies who came into contact with someone with coronavirus symptoms were in self-quarantine, officials said.

The deputies were in quarantine at their homes Friday, sheriff's office spokesperson Teri Barbera told WPTV.

Three Palm Beach deputies have already tested positive for COVID-19, and Barbera had previously said two of them were in quarantine while the third was hospitalized in critical condition.

"Praying for our third deputy who tested positive, our entire PBSO family, first responders and all health professionals," the department tweeted Thursday.

One deputy worked at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center on Gun Club Road near West Palm Beach, and another worked about 40 miles away at the west county jail.

