40-Year-Old Man Follows 14-Year-Old Girl Home to Spy on Her in the Shower: BSO

A man is facing charges after police say he followed a girl home from her dance practice, broke into her backyard and spied on her while she showered.

Sean Shalev, 40, is being held without bond at a Broward County jail. He faces charges of burglary, voyeurism and resisting arrest.

According to an arrest report, Shalev targeted his victim at her dance practice in Boca Raton and followed her to her home in Lighthouse Point. He later told police he drove a gray Kia rental car.

After parking the car one house away from where the girl lived, Shalev crossed a fence that was latched shut, constituting a house burglary.

He did so in order to get a view of the 14-year-old victim while she showered by an unobstructed window.

According to the arrest report, the girl's relative eventually realized what was happening and ran out of the house in pursuit of Shalev, who ran towards the back of the residence and eventually got away.

Police were able to promptly set up a perimeter with help from Broward Sheriff's Office K-9 units as well as aviation. A helicopter was able to spot Shalev hiding between bushes in an adjacent house, and he was taken into custody.

During the pursuit, Shalev's right arm was injured, and he was taken to the North Broward Medical Center before being transported to a correctional facility.