400 Vaccine Appointments Offered to Ineligible Patients by Mistake in Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County offered more than 400 vaccination appointments to people ineligible for the shot, adding to the frustration many South Floridians have felt as they struggle to secure a dose.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that the vendor which handles vaccine appointments, Nomi Health, was to blame for the mishap.

"At a time when so many people are so desperate for the vaccine, it's unacceptable to give the false impression that vaccines are available to those who are currently ineligible," Levine Cava said in a statement.

On Thursday, the county's vaccination portal sent out 430 invitations to people under 65 to schedule appointments. But only healthcare workers or those ages 65 and older currently qualify.

Cava said she had a meeting with the vendor on Friday to discuss how the error had occurred, and what they could do to prevent such a mistake from happening again.