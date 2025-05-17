42 arrested after cockfighting ring busted in SW Miami-Dade: Miami-Dade Sheriff

A cockfighting ring that was discovered in Southwest Miami-Dade resulted in 42 people being arrested on Friday, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of several people involved in a physical altercation at 14287 SW 192nd.

Once at the scene, deputies saw multiple people who were fighting and were also engaged in illegal game fowl fighting.

Deputies said the suspects started to flee the scene on foot and in their vehicles.

When one suspect was stopped by deputies, they found they had rooster spurs, a natural bony structure on their legs, which are associated with cockfighting.

The 42 people who were arrested are now facing charges of fighting or baiting animals and resisting arrest without violence.

During their investigation detectives also found $39,147 that was taken from the suspects and found 72 roosters at the scene.

Sheriff Rossie Cordero-Stutz released the following statement:

"This type of cruelty and illegal activity has no place in our community. Animal fighting is not only inhumane, but it often goes hand-in-hand with other serious crimes. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office remains committed to protecting both the people and the animals of our community. We encourage anyone with knowledge of similar activities to come forward."