4,599 New COVID-19 Cases in Florida Wednesday, as State Reports 55 More Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by just under 4,600 Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 50.

The 4,599 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,989,024 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 55 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 32,504. An additional 616 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.57% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly below Tuesday's 5.81% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.16%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 429,834 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 961 since Tuesday, along with 5,699 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 11 since Tuesday.

In Broward County, there were 205,473 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 603, along with 2,569 virus-related deaths, 11 more than Tuesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 126,729 cases and 2,586 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 6,161 cases and 47 deaths.