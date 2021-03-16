4,791 New COVID-19 Cases in Florida Tuesday, as State Reports 101 More Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 4,700 Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 100.

The 4,791 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,984,425 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 101 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 32,449. An additional 611 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.95% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly below Monday's 6.10% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.86%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 428,873 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 1,273 since Monday, along with 5,688 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 19 since Monday.

In Broward County, there were 204,870 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 623, along with 2,558 virus-related deaths, nine more than Monday's total.

Palm Beach County had 126,355 cases and 2,576 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 6,139 cases and 47 deaths.