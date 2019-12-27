Latest Sewer Line Break Occurs in Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood

For the fourth time this month, residents in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood are dealing with a sewer line break that occurred Friday morning.

The city tweeted a message saying that the break occurred in the 1600 block of Northeast 5th Street in the Victoria Park area, adding that crews were at the scene coordinating repair efforts.

Neighbors in the area are being told to avoid contact with standing water at this time and avoid driving in the area.

The latest break comes just two days after city officials say a bypass line was successfully completed to divert around the damaged pipe in the Rio Vista neighborhood, saying that the line is functioning and the wastewater collection system is back online.

Officials say results from air quality tests did not detect any hazardous gasses in the air related to the break, however residents in the area are reminded that they are under a precautionary advisory for water related activities.

Sewage flowed for nine days in the Rio Vista neighborhood during the first break earlier this month. Two days after a repair, the 54-inch pipe ruptured in another spot a block away and the latest break occurred in the same sewer line the next day.