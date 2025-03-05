4th suspect in $500K T-Mobile cellphone theft ring in South Florida turns self in

A fourth suspect wanted in connection with the theft of more than $500,000 worth of cellphones and other electronics that were supposed to be delivered to T-Mobile stores in South Florida has been arrested, authorities said.

Samuel Drummond, 38, surrendered to detectives Wednesday to face charges in the theft ring, Palm Beach Sheriff's Office officials said.

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

Beginning in at least July of 2024, UPS shipments that were en route to the stores were stolen by the theft ring, which operated in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties, authorities said.

According to the office of Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, the four suspects - Giffton St. Abuyn White, Sheldon Beswick Brown, Christopher Palmer, and Drummond - stole the items then sold them to a third party for profit.

T-Mobile launched an internal investigation that traced the stolen goods to California, and by October of 2024 the losses amounted to over $500,000, authorities said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives began an investigation in October and discovered 16 thefts had occurred at a UPS hub in Riviera Beach.

Investigators also discovered a fencing operation that was being run out of a recording studio and phone repair shop in Lantana, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives initially arrested White, Brown and Palmer, and recovered some stolen property.

Drummond fled the state and had an active warrant before he turned himself in, authorities said.

The suspects face charges that include conspiracy to commit racketeering, organized scheme to defraud, dealing in stolen property, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, and grand theft.