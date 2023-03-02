4th Woman Comes Forward With Sex Battery Accusations Against Miami Beach Biochemist

A fourth woman has come forward with disturbing allegations against a biochemist who's been accused of drugging and sexually battering multiple women in his luxury Miami Beach condo.

Jeremy D. Bittner, 41, was arrested Monday on several counts of sexual battery, false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance related to allegations made by three separate women.

Police said Thursday that Bittner was also charged with two counts of sexual battery on a victim physically incapacitated and one count each of false imprisonment and voyeurism after a fourth woman saw reports of his arrest on the news and came forward.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jeremy Bittner

All of the alleged incidents happened at Bittner's luxury condo in the Waverly at South Beach in the 1300 block of West Avenue.

According to a new arrest report, the 37-year-old woman said she'd moved into the building in 2020 and met Bittner.

The woman said they exchanged numbers but she thought he was a bit "creepy" after she ran into him in her floor's hallway and he asked to hang out and see her condo, the report said.

Bittner then asked if she wanted to do cocaine with him and said he wanted to snort cocaine off her chest, but she refused and asked him to leave, the report said.

The woman said she would see Bittner "in all areas of the building, as he was always accompanied by females who seemed to be intoxicated or under the influence of narcotics," the report said.

Residents of a Miami Beach condo discussed the charges against a biochemist accused of drugging and sexually battering women. NBC 6's Niko Clemmons reports

She said they remained friends and in November, he invited her to his condo but once she got there, Bittner started snorting cocaine and smoking crack, the report said.

The woman said she drank from a glass of water he gave her and the next thing she rememberd was Bittner on top of her sexually battering her, the report said.

Bittner was choking her and repeatedly spit in her face, and refused to stop the violent attack the woman said, according to the report.

She was eventually able to get out of his place while he was smoking crack, the report said.

After the incident, the women found a photo on her phone showing her with no pants and laying on Bittner's couch, the report said. She didn't recall taking the photo or consenting to it.

A biochemist is facing multiple charges after authorities said he's a serial rapist who drugged and sexually battered multiple women in his luxury Miami Beach condo. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports

The woman said she was moving out of the bulding on Feb. 7 when Bittner came to her apartment and started asking for forgiveness, the report said.

But once he was inside her place, Bittner became "verbally aggressive," told her to put on "sexy clothing," then spit in her face, pulled her hair and pinned her on top of her bed before sexually battering her, the report said.

When Bittner was done and had left her place the woman said she drank from a glass of water and felt like he'd put something in it, because she felt her body and memory impaired, the report said.

The woman said she didn't immediately report the incidents to police "due to feelings of shame and embarrasment, mixed with the possibility nobody would believe her, as she had passed out and could not completely and thoroughly describe what took place," the report said.

The previous allegations involving Bittner date back to at least last year, when a 47-year-old woman said he drugged her and sexually battered her.

A 34-year-old woman made similar allegations against Bittner, saying he drugged and sexually battered her last month.

Another woman, a 25-year-old from Italy, said she'd agreed to rent a room from Bittner but after she arrived in the U.S., he violently sexually battered her, an arrest report said.

"The way I would categorize him is, is an individual who victimized at least three women. He has caused pain and suffering that will last for the remainder of their life I'm sure. Thankfully these women were brave enough to come forward," Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said. "Ultimately our goal is to ensure that this man stays behind bars."

Bittner appeared in court Tuesday where he was ordered held without bond. Attorney information wasn't available.