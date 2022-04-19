5 Arrested After Large Drug Stash Found Near School: Miami-Dade Police

Five suspects are facing charges after Miami-Dade Police said they found a large amount of illegal drugs near a school.

The department's Kendall District Crime Suppression Team was conducting surveillance Friday at a parking lot in the 9300 block of Sunset Drive when they made the drug seizure.

Over 15 duffel bags and seven coolers filled with drugs were seized.

According to arrest reports, police received an anonymous tip that possible drug deals were happening in the parking lot, which is not far from True North Classical Academy, a charter school.

When detecives approached the suspects, they noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from their vehicles, the reports said.

Inside the duffel bags and colers were marijuana, THC cartridges, THC syrup containers, vape pen cartridges, THC chocolates, mushroom chocolate bars and other illegal items, the reports said.

The five men face charges that include drug possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of a controlled substance.