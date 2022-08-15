Miami-Dade County

5 Cars Hit by Gunfire Outside Booby Trap Strip Club: Miami-Dade Police

Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were hit by gunfire outside a strip club in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded just before 6 a.m. to Booby Trap on the River at 3615 Northwest South River Drive after receiving a call of shots fired.

Officers found five vehicles in the parking lot that had been hit by gunfire, but no victims.

Footage from the scene showed multiple officers at the scene and part of the parking lot closed off. Multiple evidence markers were on the ground.

Police said they're looking for a white SUV that was involved in the shooting.

No other information was immediately known.

