5 Days Later, Miami-Dade Firefighters Still Working Nonstop to Extinguish Energy Plant Fire

Firefighters were battling a massive blaze at Miami-Dade's energy plant for a fifth day Thursday, as the Environmental Protection Agency continued to monitor the smoke and nearby residents were still being advised to stay indoors.

Around 100 firefighters remained at the Miami-Dade County Resources Recovery Facility as two buildings at the plant in Doral continued to burn, days after the fire broke out on Sunday.

Crews continued demolition on a building that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah said will help firefighters better attack the blaze.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"I know this question comes up quite often, is how long is the fire going to burn?" Jadallah told reporters at a Thursday afternoon news conference. "Until we actually remove the remainer of the walls, and actually get the apparatuses in there, the heavy machinery to remove the trash, we won't have an exact idea."

Jadallah said crews were working on four different operations, which included extinguishing the fire, demolishing the building, shuttling trash from a pit at the site, and investigating the cause of the fire.

He said the department would be releasing footage of the work going on at the site.

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more on the ongoing story after the fire broke out Sunday.

"Once everyone sees the actual quantity of work that is going on inside that building, they'll have a better understanding," Jadallah said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava spoke about the length of time it's taken to fight the fire.

"Our firefighters are doing everything in their power to extinguish this fire, they've been working around the clock, it was up to a four-alarm fire, they're working long shifts, they've brought in any extra personnel that might be needed, they're knocking down the walls of the building so they can get to the interior of the fire quickly, so everything in their power to extinguish this fire as quickly as possible," she said. "We realize that this is a concern, an inconvenience, that people are worried. We're all wanting to extinguish this fire as quickly as possible."

Levine Cava said they're still advising residents nearby to stay indoors as much as possible and keep their windows closed due to the smoky conditions.

New video on the fourth day of a fire fight shows Miami-Dade fire crews demolish a part of a building to reach the still-burning blaze. NBC 6's Niko Clemmons reports

"It's not a good thing to inhale smoke from a fire, whatever is the cause of the fire, and we are monitoring this to make sure there are no toxic elements but it's a fire and there's smoke and we want people to avoid breathing the smoke," she said.

EPA officials said they're still collecting air samples and doing air monitoring near the site and throughout the community.

The EPA's Matthew Huyser reiterated that people nearby should limit their outdoor activity.

"Different people are going to have different responses, there are people that are more sensitive to the smoke than others," Huyser said.