5 Displaced, 2 Taken to Hospital After Fort Lauderdale Home is Engulfed in Flames

By Monica Galarza

Five people have been displaced and two others were taken to the hospital after a home in Fort Lauderdale was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, officials said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the fire occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames and possible victims inside small “board and care” home at 1212 NW 15th Street.

Video shows a firefighter making entry into the home before the hose line charged with water, a practice used to increase the chances of finding a live victim.

According to FLFR, the Captain entered because he saw a wheelchair through the smoke and he made a quick entry/scan of the room hoping to find a victim near the front door in the chair.

Five residents were displaced and moved to a partner facility, officials said, but a total of seven people were in the home when the fire started.

While all seven people evacuated, two experienced smoke and heat related injuries. One was transported to Jackson Health System's Miami Burn Center for follow ups while the other was transported to a local hospital, officials said.

Officials have not released any additional information about how the fire started, but the cause remains under investigation.

