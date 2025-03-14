Hialeah

5 family members accused of dealing drugs at Hialeah motel where they live with kids

Mother and grandparents facing child neglect and other charges after SWAT raid

By NBC6

Five family members are facing charges after police said they were dealing drugs out of a Hialeah motel where they live with two young children.

The five suspects were arrested after SWAT members executed a search warrant Thursday at the Star Motel at 1651 West Okeechobee Road and found crystal meth, heroin, marijuana and various pills, arrest reports said.

One of the children, who was born in 2020, was found in the motel while the other child, who is around 10, was found at her elementary school, the reports said.

According to the reports, the warrant was executed after Hialeah Police detectives conducted three separate drug buys at the motel.

The detectives bought crystal meth, and the two children were present during the deals, the reports said.

The kids' mother, 39-year-old Jessica Lange Nieves, was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances with intent to sell and child neglect with no great bodily harm.

Her boyfriend, 38-year-old Roy Carlos Duran, was arrested on similar charges.

Nieves' parents and the grandparents of her children, 57-year-old William Nieves and 56-year-old Melinda Nieves, who are separated and live in different rooms at the motel, were also arrested for child neglect.

William Nieves was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and fentanyl trafficking.

Melinda Nieves' boyfriend, 53-year-old Jose Manuel Cortes, was arrested on charges of child neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.

All five were booked into jail.

