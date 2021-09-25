5 Fun Activities To Do This Fall in South Florida

It is officially fall in South Florida, and while the swaying of palm trees and the scorching heat may not resemble autumn, there are still many fun fall-time activities to take part in.

So grab your iced pumpkin spice latte, because here are five fun fall activities you can do in South Florida beginning this weekend.

Pick Pumpkins at Pinto's Farm

Beginning on Saturday, September 25, you can pretend that it’s actually fall in Miami at this charming farm near the Redlands. After you select the perfect pumpkin to carve from the patch, you can take the kiddos to ride pedal boats, tractors and ponies. There is even a petting zoo for children looking for more hands-on fun.

Masks are required to enter the farm, when interacting with an employee, waiting in any line for a ride or cashier, and to ride the tractor.

The price of admission includes a guided tour and a pumpkin to take home. Add-ons like a photo in the patch and a feeding experience are also available.

The pumpkin patch at Pinto's Farms at 14890 SW 216th Street in Miami will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. until October 31.

For more information or to buy tickets click here.

Take Part in Oktoberfest Events in Miami

On Saturday, September 25, between 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., head on over to Hialeah and the Leah Arts District for the inaugural Oktoberfest Block Party hosted by Unbranded Brewing Co. at 1395 E 11th Avenue in Hialeah.

The event will be packed with food vendors and craft beers as far as the eye can see. The family-friendly event also promises a mechanical bull and contests ranging from yodeling to stein-hoisting.

Tickets cost $3.00 and will buy you entry plus a free beer.

For more information or to buy tickets click here.

Get Spooked at Halloween Horror Nights

Now in its 30th year, Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights is featuring terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of the park’s most exhilarating attractions.

Jack the Clown is back as well, lunging from the shadows where you least expect.

The 30th annual HHN is running now through October 31.

Tickets start at $70.99 for a single-night entry to the park, but you may also purchase a multi-night ticket.

For more information and a full list of ticket packages click here.

Enjoy Hauntingly Beautiful Concerts by Candlelight

Fever’s popular Candlelight concert series is back and this time is featuring songs for the Halloween season.

This October, head over to the Coral Gables Congregational Church at 3010 De Soto Boulevard and enjoy your favorite Halloween classics surrounded by flickering candles.

Tickets range from $35 to $55 for the 65-minute performance.

Attendees must be at least 10 years old or older and anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.

Experience the Haunted Circus in Miami

Going on now through October 31st, let yourself be enchanted by Haunted Circus Miami where you will feel like you have stepped back in time to the mysterious allure of the golden age of circus entertainment.

Tickets range in price with general admission set at $39. All tickets, however, include quests, shows, pumpkin carvings and free parking.

Attendees may also visit the petting zoo on site, or receive a tarot card reading among other attractions.

For more information or to book your tickets, click here.