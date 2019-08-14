The following content is created in partnership with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Miami's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

The school year is almost here and your little one will be needing nourishing snacks to ensure a full tummy and enough brainpower to get through the day. Find out how you can make these classic homemade snacks at home that'll be sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.

Make The Parent’s Honor Roll with These Homemade Fruit Roll-Ups!

Ingredients:

4 cups fresh strawberries

2 teaspoons lemon juice

½ cup apple juice

1 tablespoon honey

Toss all the ingredients into a pan and simmer for 20 minutes. Blend the heated ingredients in a food processor. Pour onto parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. Place in oven at 200 degrees and bake for three hours – should not be sticky. Slice the fruit mixture with a pizza cutter, roll up the strips, and store them in an airtight container. They will last about ten days…if you don’t eat them all before then!

Quell Those Sweet Cravings With A Healthy Alternative – Yes…Chocolate Hummus!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup chocolate chips

1 can (15 oz) of garbanzo beans

½ cup unsweetened cocoa

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons almond milk (or other variation of milk)

Microwave chocolate chips until melted. Add all ingredients BUT milk to a blender. Add 1 tablespoon of milk and blend, add additional milk until desired consistency. Enjoy with pretzel sticks, cookies, fresh or dried fruits

Mix Things Up A Bit with This Tasty Trail Mix!

Ingredients:

½ cup almonds

½ cup raisins (golden or traditional)

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup dark chocolate chips

Mix all ingredients and store in an airtight container – or several snack-size containers for easy on the go snacks. Feeling creative? Try including dried banana chips instead of cranberries or cashews instead of almonds!

Get Creative with Snack Presentation!

Whether your kids like butterflies or monsters, together you can turn any dull clothespin in a fun, festive snack clip by adding a few googly eyes, some paint and antennae pipe cleaners. Once you sit down to assemble these arts and crafts clips with the kids, you can easily incorporate them into their lunch boxes. Simply take a snack bag, stuff it with grapes on one side and fun shaped crackers on the other, then place clothespin in middle to divide the two.

Don’t Forget To Stock The Fridge With Several Quick Grab & Go Snacks!

Cheese sticks

Yogurt

Fruit cup (made with fresh fruit)

Snack-size hummus packs – paired with baby carrots, cherry tomatoes, or sugar snap peas

Sun butter cup – paired with sliced apples, fresh grapes, or a banana

