5 Hospitalized After Rollover Crash on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade

Five people were hospitalized after a rollover crash on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade Monday morning.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on a Turnpike exit in the area of Northwest 12th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the scene and found five people trapped inside the vehicle.

Crews were able to get them out and a total of five people were brought to a local hospital, officials said. Four of them suffered "traumatic injuries," officials said.

Their identities haven't been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

