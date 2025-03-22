5 hospitalized following crash in Miami: MFR

An investigation is underway in Miami after a crash sent five people to the hospital, officials said.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 54th Street.

Once at the scene, crews found a person trapped in a crashed car, a person who was ejection from the vehicle and several pedestrians who were stuck by the vehicle.

A total of six people were involved in the crash and crews had to extricate the victim who was trapped in the car.

MFR said five people, two in critical condition and three in various conditions, were transported to Ryder Trauma and Jackson Hospital

The sixth person was evacuated at the scene and refused to be transported.

This is a developing story.