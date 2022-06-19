5 Injured After Being Shot While Inside Car on U.S. 1 in Miami

Five people were injured in a shooting on U.S. 1 in Miami early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The shooting took place on the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and 22nd Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

According to Miami Police officials, six people were inside a car when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire.

The offending vehicle fled northbound on U.S. 1, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Of the six people inside the car that was shot at, five were struck by bullets.

The victims were all in stable condition, and some were only grazed, police said.

The driver dropped off one of the victims — a young woman in her late teens — at SW 4th Avenue and 3rd Street, then took the remaining victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

The injured teenage woman called 911 from the location where she was dropped off, and Miami Fire Rescue took her to JMH in stable condition.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.