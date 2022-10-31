5 Injured After Crash at Bus Stop in Fort Lauderdale

Five people were injured Monday morning after a car crash at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Federal Highway.

One of the injured was treated at the scene and released. One person was transported to Holy Cross Hospital, one person was transported to North Broward Medical Center was serious but non life-threatening injuries and two people were transported to Imperial Point Hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not release details on the crash at this time.