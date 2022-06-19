5 Injured in Overnight Shooting on U.S. 1 in Miami

Five people were injured in a shooting on U.S. 1 in Miami early Sunday morning, according to Miami Police Department.

The shooting took place on the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and 22nd Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m.

According to police, of the six people inside the car that was shot at, five were struck. Police say it appears the occupant(s) of another vehicle began shooting at them.

The victims are all stable, and some were only grazed. They drove themselves to JMH Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

