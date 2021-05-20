Broward County

5 Juveniles, Including 12-Year-Old, Face Charges in I-95 Stolen SUV Chase and Crash

Pursuit of stolen SUV ended in multiple-vehicle wreck on I-95 during morning rush hour in Broward

Five young men including a 12-year-old are facing numerous charges in connection with Wednesday's high-speed chase on Interstate 95 in Broward County that ended in a violent rollover crash.

The juveniles, who range in age from 12 to 16, are facing charges including grand theft auto, burglary, fleeing and eluding and leaving the scene of a crash causing injuries, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Thursday.

At least one of the juveniles appeared in court Thursday, where he was ordered held without bond until his next hearing in June.

A high-speed chase ended in a rollover crash involving several vehicles on Interstate 95 in Broward County during morning rush hour. NBC 6's Carlos Suarez reports

Officials said the incident began when officers responded to a burglary call just before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Northeast 28th Avenue, after the suspects tried to steal a car from a Fort Lauderdale home's garage.

A short time later officers spotted the SUV involved in the burglary call, which had been reported stolen out of Miami-Dade County, officials said.

Officers tried to stop the SUV but it refused to stop and a pursuit began. As the SUV fled, it hit a bicyclist at Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 6th Street, police said.

The SUV got onto I-95 southbound, where the Florida Highway Patrol and a Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter joined in the pursuit.

Aftermath of a police chase that ended in a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Broward County on May 19, 2021.

Aerial footage showed the SUV speeding in and out of traffic as it was being pursued.

The SUV eventually lost control and hit another car then flipped over near the exit to Pembroke Road. Multiple other cars were also involved in the crash.

Authorities quickly moved in and took all of the juveniles into custody.

The juveniles, several motorists and the bicyclist who was struck were all hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating the burglary and stolen car attempt, while FHP is investigating the crash.

